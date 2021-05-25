It's Time For Our CRITIQUE PARTNER DATING SERVICE!

|Getty Images
I'm feeling "moved-in" enough to settle at my desk and roll out the Critique Partner Dating Service I've been promising you! Thank you for your patience.
Here's the disclaimer: Finding good critique partners really is like finding good life partners. Just because you both write fantasy or you've both been writing for exactly three years or your first names both begin with "N" doesn't mean you're going to be a good fit. Relationship is a huge part of this, in addition to artistic vision and the ability to "get" each other's work.
So keep in mind that, as you seek people to swap work with, things may or may not work out, and that's okay. What I'm offering you here is a springboard; a chance to get your name and your needs out there in the hope that you may click with someone.
Here's how it'll work (PLEASE READ THESE DIRECTIONS CAREFULLY):
- Starting at 10:00 AM EDT on FRIDAY, MAY 28, I will accept your Dating Service Entry. The submission window will remain open until 11:57 PM EDT on SUNDAY, MAY 30.
- IMPORTANT: Our bot is currently under the weather. SEND YOUR SUBMISSIONS DIRECTLY TO ME at facelesswords@gmail.com. Please put CRITIQUE PARTNER ENTRY in the subject line.
- Up to 100 entries will be accepted. Even if we only get 2 entries, though, I will still post them.
- Please format your entry EXACTLY as outlined below, for ease of browsing. Please note that the word count for these entries will be limited to 100. (Yes, I'll be checking.)
- All entries will post on Thursday, June 3. You may browse the entries and contact anyone who seems like a potential match.
- YOU ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO CRITIQUE THE WORK OF SOMEBODY WHO CONTACTS YOU. NEITHER IS ANYONE OBLIGATED TO CRITIQUE YOUR WORK SIMPLY BECAUSE YOU CONTACTED THEM. This is simply a jumpstart to creating new friendships that could potentially become critique partnerships.
- I will remove the entries after one week. Simply because I don't think it's wise to keep this information up for longer than that.
Please ask your questions below!
No comments:
Post a Comment