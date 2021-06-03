CP #1: YA SFF

WRITER: Nan Nitecka
GENRE: YA SFF
EMAIL: NannahNitecka(at)gmail.com
I am working on the eleventh draft (whew) of my first novel.
I'm an unagented author, but I'm determined to create a place for my diverse stories in the publishing world. I read grammar books for fun and have beta'd soon-to-be-published books, but my strengths also lie in ferreting out plot holes and PoV inconsistencies. More than anything, though, I love writing stories only I can write and finding people who can connect with them.
