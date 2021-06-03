CP #11: Thriller, Crime, SFF

WRITER: Judy L Mohr
GENRE: Adult Thriller, Crime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
EMAIL: judy(at)judylmohr.com
I'm working on my 8th manuscript.
My novels are all thriller based, but contain light elements of science fiction and fantasy, often near-future technology (except when I delve into stories revolving around ghosts or high fantasy). I am currently seeking representation and am determined to head down traditional publication roads. My critiquing strengths are in story structure, characterizations, dialogue, and narrative voice. I also love working in Deep POV.
