CP #12: YA Romance, YA Spec Fic

WRITER: Liz
GENRE: YA Romance; YA Spec Fic
EMAIL: elizabeth.arroyo5 (at) gmail.com
I am working on my tenth novel.
I have a YA Science Fiction novel published with a small press. I am currently searching for an agent and querying a YA Romance. I have completed a YA romance m/m novel in which I'm searching for feedback. My critiquing strengths lie in developmental editing--plot, characterizations, dialogue, descriptions etc. Line editing is not my thing. I enjoy reading both YA and adult fiction in any genre as long as it has a pinch of romance.
