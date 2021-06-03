Thursday, June 3, 2021

CP #14: YA Suspense/Thriller

WRITER: Abbe Hoggan
GENRE: YA Suspense/Thriller
EMAIL: abbe.hoggan (at) gmail.com

I'm working on my 9th(?) novel.

I've read and loved many genres, but right now, all I crave are mysteries and thrillers, YA and adult. Can't get enough.

I like to take a gentle but honest approach to giving feedback. I'm terrific at grammar, mechanics, and spelling and at spotting awkward sentences. I'm also a skilled plot-hole hunter.

To give a feel for my writing, here's the first page of my 8th novel: https://misssnarksfirstvictim.blogspot.com/2021/03/are-you-hooked-9.html (I've revised it slightly based on the feedback I received in the critique session.)
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)