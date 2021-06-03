CP #4: Commercial fiction, Essays, Satire/Humor

WRITER: Dawn
GENRE: Adult commercial fiction, personal essays, satire/humor
EMAIL: dawn.gernhardt(at)gmail.com
I'm working on the 6th draft (mostly a rewrite) of my 3rd novel (all three over many years). I'm aiming for traditional publishing. My first (ever!) publication (light satire) was published on The Haven this month (and another is on the way through another site in June).
I have a dark sense of humor, wild imagination, and many ideas. Reciprocity is important to me--both in quality of feedback and directness. My critiquing strengths and preferences include what is working, and more focus on constructive and specific feedback about what's not working (and why). Skewing towards developmental/big picture/overall predominately, but also line editing. I prefer not to debate word choice or punctuation/style choices unless something is completely incorrect, unclear, or awkward.
No comments:
Post a Comment