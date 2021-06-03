Critique Partner Entries Are Up!

Hey, everyone!
We've got 14 entries for our Critique Partner Dating Service. Not a huge response, to be sure, but definitely enough to give each of you a chance to find your (almost) perfect Critique Partner.
Guidelines are as follow:
- If you see an entry that looks like it might be a good fit, send an email to introduce yourself (this is not the time to send materials).
- If you're not sure you want to send an email, leave a comment asking further questions.
- Entrants, PLEASE CHECK YOUR COMMENTS REGULARLY THROUGHOUT THE WEEK.
- This is a public list. I am no longer the "middle man." Please do not come to me with your dating woes. (If you have a legitimate technical difficulty, I will always help you with that.)
- For security purposes, I will remove these entries from the blog one week from tomorrow.
Please post your questions below! I will check the comments regularly and try to stay up to date with public questions
Happy dating!
No comments:
Post a Comment