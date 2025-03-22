I'm Still Here For You!

It's been interesting over the last few years, since I've relegated this blog to archived-for-the-masses status.
Some of your names have shown up as published authors (even bestselling ones). Others have shown up as publishers or agents. And some of you, I think, have moved on to pastures of a different hue.
For those of you still hard at it who are still receiving this blog in your inboxes, here you go:
Competitive rates, fast turnaround. I'm currently booking slots for April; first come, first served.
WAIT, THERE'S MORE! 😄
I'm SUPER excited to be teaching 2 classes at the Tennessee Writing Workshop on April 26. If you're in or near Middle Tennessee, consider attending! Many classes to choose from, plus opportunities to hobnob with agents.
Classes I'll be teaching:
1. REVISIONS: FROM NIGHTMARE TO NEXT-LEVEL
2. FANTASY AND SCI-FI: HOW TO BUILD AN UNFORGETTABLE WORLD (WITHOUT BORING YOUR READERS)
Hurry and register for the workshop! And if you do, drop me a line and let me know you'll be there.
That's all for now! You can still find me on INSTAGRAM and X (more on the former than the latter). If you're an "oldie but goodie" from MSFV's halcyon days, I would LOVE to hear from you!
Happy writing, all!
