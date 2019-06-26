Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Pitch for the Win -- Critique Guidelines

Here they are-- 38 pitches for a quite diverse group of stories! When you leave your feedback, remember that it's most useful to tell people WHY something isn't working. The pitch should grab our attention and let us know what the conflict is.

Guidelines for Critique on MSFV:
  • Please leave your critique for each entry in the comment box for that entry.
  • Please choose a screen name to sign your comments. The screen name DOES NOT have to be your real name; however, it needs to be an identifiable name.  ("Anonymous" is not a name.)
  • Critiques should be honest but kind, helpful but sensitive.
  • Critiques that attack the writer or are couched in unkind words will be deleted.*
  • ENTRANTS: As your way of "giving back", please critique a minimum of 3 other entries.

*I can't possibly read every comment.  If you ever see a comment that is truly snarky, please email me.  I count on your help.
